Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 65 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

