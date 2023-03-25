Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 3,116 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

