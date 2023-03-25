Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 4,309 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2,643.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.98.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

