Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $240.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

