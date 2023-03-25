Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $429.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.07. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.