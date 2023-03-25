Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

