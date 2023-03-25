Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.30.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.29. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

BRP Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. State of Wyoming grew its stake in BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in BRP in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in BRP by 40.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.