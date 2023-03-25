Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $58.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. Benchmark increased their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. AAR has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.58.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $3,746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,376,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $3,746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,376,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,213 over the last ninety days. 7.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AAR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AAR by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

