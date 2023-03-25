Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 2,900 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($35.61) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.68) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.53) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.30) to GBX 3,100 ($38.07) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($38.07) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,906.09 ($35.69).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,200.50 ($27.02) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,435.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,370.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The company has a market capitalization of £151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 470.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.65. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.10).

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Shell

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,051.28%.

In other news, insider Wael Sawan acquired 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). In related news, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($30.48) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($219,853.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($29.69) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($244,531.87). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

