Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.64) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.69) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 231.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7,293.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 195.90 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 256 ($3.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79.
ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.
