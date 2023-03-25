Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on R. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of R opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $86.15. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,907,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 273,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

