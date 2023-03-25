Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives $4.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

SAPMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Saipem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Saipem from €1.75 ($1.88) to €1.95 ($2.10) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Saipem Stock Down 5.3 %

SAPMY stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

