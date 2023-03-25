Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $212.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $190.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.97. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $8,573,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 16.7% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

