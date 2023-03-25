Sanofi Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,215 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 148% compared to the average volume of 1,698 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $1,321,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1,034.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

