Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc to Issue Dividend of €0.02 (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON SERE opened at GBX 81.17 ($1.00) on Friday. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 73.20 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.44). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. The company has a market cap of £108.55 million, a P/E ratio of 901.87 and a beta of 0.63.

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

