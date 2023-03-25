Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,331,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

