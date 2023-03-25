Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 372.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after buying an additional 2,000,358 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $99,982,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $61,128,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 217.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 979,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 671,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

