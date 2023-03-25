Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

