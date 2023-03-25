Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $70.84 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

