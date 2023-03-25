Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Select Energy Services from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

NYSE WTTR opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $793.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Energy Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Further Reading

