Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $142.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.59 and a 200-day moving average of $156.04. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.90%.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.