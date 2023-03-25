Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

USB opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

