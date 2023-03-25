Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 14,342 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $5,863,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.6 %

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.01 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

