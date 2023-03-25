Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 7,674 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $238.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.42. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

