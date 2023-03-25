Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1,577.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,228 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average is $155.49. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

