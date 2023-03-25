Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after acquiring an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

