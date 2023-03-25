Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $239.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.62.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

