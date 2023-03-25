Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,017 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 202,802 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 83,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 808.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

