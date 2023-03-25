Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $85.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

