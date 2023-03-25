Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 17,094 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 297.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

ETN opened at $163.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

