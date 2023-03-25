Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 25,605 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.28.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $44.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.