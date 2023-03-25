Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $221.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

