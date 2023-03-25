Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 875.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 38.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.80.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,828 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.85.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

