Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 50,051 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 50,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after buying an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after buying an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

