Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Down 4.9%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 1,066,880 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 879,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

MCRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 60.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,117,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,411,000 after buying an additional 8,738,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after buying an additional 4,723,347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,499,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,765,000 after buying an additional 516,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,442,000 after buying an additional 1,280,039 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,300,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

