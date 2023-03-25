Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.17. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $344,503.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,524,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,966.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,359,694.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $344,503.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,524,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,747,894 shares of company stock valued at $599,705,195. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

