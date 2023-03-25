Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.45

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.47, with a volume of 72535 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIA. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$769.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.98.

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.31). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of C$185.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.2383513 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 626.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Featured Articles

