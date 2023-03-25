Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Trading Down 4.7%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $161.81 and last traded at $164.53. 172,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 454,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after buying an additional 71,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,478,000 after buying an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,245,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 397,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

