Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $103.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.60.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance
Shares of SIMO opened at $65.12 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 17,576 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 27.8% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 98.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 102,813 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
