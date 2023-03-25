Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives $86.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several research firms have commented on SSLLF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $72.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. Siltronic has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $109.98.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.