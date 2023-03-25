Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siltronic’s FY2025 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siltronic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siltronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

