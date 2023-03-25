Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $103.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $138.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $519,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

