SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $133,650.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $133,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,601,105.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SiTime stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.28 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $270.92.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SITM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SiTime by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SiTime by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

