SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Down 7.2%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.32. 3,779,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 2,346,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.12%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.