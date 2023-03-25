Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s current price.

Societal CDMO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCTL opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. Societal CDMO has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Societal CDMO in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,694,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter worth $3,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms primarily focused on small molecules.

