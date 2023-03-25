Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) PT Raised to $9.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Stock Up 3.4 %

DTC stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.16 million, a PE ratio of -96.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Solo Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solo Brands

In related news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Solo Brands

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.