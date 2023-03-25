Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Solo Brands traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 325,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 375,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
DTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $649.16 million, a PE ratio of -96.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
