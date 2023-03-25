Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Insider Acquires £29,120 in Stock

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) insider Anne Ellis acquired 8,000 shares of Somero Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £29,120 ($35,760.78).

LON SOM opened at GBX 362.50 ($4.45) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 404.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 396.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.31 million, a P/E ratio of 770.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Somero Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of GBX 341.30 ($4.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 520 ($6.39).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is 6,250.00%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

