Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $215.49 million and $7.60 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 40% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00030351 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00200027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,499.40 or 1.00038232 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01001158 USD and is up 21.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $81.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.