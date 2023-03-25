Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $57.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,151,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after acquiring an additional 784,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $25,834,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $71.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.96%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

